CTV Winnipeg





Sofina Foods Inc. is pulling one type of chicken nuggets from shelves due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled product is Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Nuggets – Breaded Chicken Cutlettes – Uncooked in 800 gram packages with a best before date of Dec. 15, 2019 and a UPC number of 0 69299 12490 3.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, people have reported being sick after eating this product.

The CFIA said recalled products should be thrown out or brought back to the store, and to call a doctor if someone has become sick after eating this chicken.

Food that’s been contaminated by salmonella doesn’t necessarily look or smell spoiled. The food inspection agency warns that young children, pregnant women, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems can contract serious or deadly infections if they consume food with salmonella. Other symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. It can also have long-term effects, such as severe arthritis.

This recall was issued following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, and the CFIA said it is making sure all of the products are being taken out of stores.