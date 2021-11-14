Janssen COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Manitoba: Health Minister

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's Health Minister says an initial shipment of the one-dose Janssen vaccine has arrived in the province.

On Saturday, Minister Audrey Gordon tweeted that the first shipment of the vaccine has arrived and is being distributed to some pharmacies and medical clinics this week.

Update: MB has received an initial shipment of the one-dose Janssen vaccine. The Janssen vaccine will be distributed to some pharmacies and medical clinics this week, and the online vaccine finder map at Protect M B dot C A will be updated once the vaccine is available. https://t.co/VhxUj5WSGa — Audrey Gordon (@AudreyGordonMB) November 14, 2021

The province previously announced it would be receiving an initial shipment of 2,250 doses of the vaccine, which is approved for people aged 18 and up.

The Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) was approved for use among adults by Health Canada in March 2021. It is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in Canada and is the second viral vector vaccine to be approved, the first being the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the province, Manitobans are considered fully immunized 14 days after receiving one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Public health is still recommending that people get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine for the best protection.

Gordon said Manitoba's online vaccine finder map will be updated once the Janssen vaccine is available.