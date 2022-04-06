Jason Gunnlaugson set to join forces with Reid Carruthers for new Manitoba-based curling team
The curling landscape in Manitoba continues to change as a new team has formed on the men’s side.
On Monday, Team Jason Gunnlaugson announced that they would be parting ways at the end of the season.
Now Gunnlaugson has joined a new Manitoba-based team. He is now joining forces with Reid Carruthers, Derek Samagalski and Connor Njegovan.
Gunnlaugson will not be the skip, as Carruthers will be taking those duties.
“We are a Manitoba-based team and we’re so excited to be competing together for the next quadrennial,” Team Carruthers said on Twitter.
Curling teams throughout Canada have seen changes, including in Manitoba.
At the end of March, Team Mike McEwen said they would be calling it quits once the season comes to an end.
On the women’s side, Team Jennifer Jones has disbanded, with Jones joining Team Mackenzie Zacharias as the new skip.
Kaitlyn Lawes – who was with Jones – announced she is starting her own team based in Manitoba where she will be the skip.
