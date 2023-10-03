Jeff Bereza elected in Portage la Prairie

The Progressive Conservatives have held onto a Tory stronghold.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Jeff Bereza the winner of Portage la Prairie, grabbing 57.7 per cent of the vote with 15 of 30 polls reporting.

Bereza is a former city councillor and was running to replace Ian Wishart, who was first elected in 2011. Wishart did not seek re-election.

More to come.