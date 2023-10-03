Winnipeg

    • Jeff Bereza elected in Portage la Prairie

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Jeff Bereza of the PCs has been elected in Portage la Prairie The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Jeff Bereza of the PCs has been elected in Portage la Prairie

    The Progressive Conservatives have held onto a Tory stronghold.

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Jeff Bereza the winner of Portage la Prairie, grabbing 57.7 per cent of the vote with 15 of 30 polls reporting.

    Bereza is a former city councillor and was running to replace Ian Wishart, who was first elected in 2011. Wishart did not seek re-election.

    More to come.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

    Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

