Jennifer Jones announces the new curling team she will join

Jennifer Jones has found the new team she plans to join.

The six-time Scotties champion announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she plans to join and skip Team Mackenzie Zacharias.

"When I came home from the Olympics, I knew in my heart that I wanted to keep curling. When we realized that our team would be going in different directions, I really put some thought into what team I could put together or what team I could join and I kept coming back to Team Zacharias," Jones said in a news release.

This move comes after Jones and her current team announced on Monday that they would be going their separate ways at the end of the season.

Team Zacharias, from Altona. Man., represented Manitoba at the national championship and won the 2020 World Junior Women's Championship.

The team consists of Mackenzie Zacharias, Karlee Burgess, Emily Zacharias and Lauren Lenentine.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to play with and learn from Jennifer Jones, someone who we've looked up to in Manitoba for so long," said Mackenzie in a news release.

"Jennifer is a legend in women's curling and has won everything there is to win. The wealth of experience and knowledge she brings to the curling ice is unmatched but she is also a great person and leader."

With Jones joining the team, they will now be Team Jones and she will be the skip.

Jones said on her Instagram post that the team has a genuine love of the game, believes anything is possible, possess the gift of enjoying the moment, and have amazing curling talent.