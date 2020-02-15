WINNIPEG -- Team Jennifer Jones will be competing as a wild card at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the very first time after winning Friday night's Wild Card game 8-7.

It was a tie going into the 10th end, but Jones, the six-time champ from Winnipeg, managed to steal the game with the hammer.

No mistake from @TeamJJonesCurl and they're off to the Scotties pic.twitter.com/8BA6rHtPTS — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) February 15, 2020

First introduced to the national curling championships in 2018, the wild-card game consists of the two top-ranked women's teams in Curling Canada's Canadian Team Rankings System that didn't win their province or territory.

This will be Jones' 15th Scotties tournament, but the first time she is not wearing team Canada or Manitoba colours. The team's wild-card colour for the tournament is moss green.

And your Team Wild Card for the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is @TeamJJonesCurl!#STOH2020 pic.twitter.com/ieD7TYyxda — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) February 15, 2020

Taking place in Moose Jaw, Sask., Mosaic Place is a stadium familiar to Jones. She won her fifth national title there back in 2015.

Team Jones will play in draw two on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (CST).