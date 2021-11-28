Jennifer Jones wins women's final at Canada's Olympic curling trials

SASKATOON -

Jennifer Jones defeated Tracy Fleury 6-5 in the women's final at Canada's Olympic curling trials to secure a berth at the Beijing Games.

Fleury rubbed a guard on her final throw in the extra end to give Jones the steal and the victory.

The dramatic finish came after a stunning Jones miss in the 10th end. Down one with hammer coming home, Jones had an open takeout for the win but only scored a single when her stone rolled out.

The men's final between Brad Gushue and Brad Jacobs was scheduled for Sunday night.

Jones and her team of Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyn Peterman, Dawn McEwen and Lisa Weagle entered the showdown of Manitoba-based teams with a big edge in experience.

Jones won Olympic gold at the 2014 Sochi Games and has won six national women's titles.

(The Canadian Press)