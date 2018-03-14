

CTV Winnipeg





The next civic election in Winnipeg will be missing a familiar face. Jenny Gerbasi, the city councillor for Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, said she won’t seek re-election in October 2018, in a newsletter sent Wednesday.

Gerbasi has served on city council for 20 years under three different mayors, Glen Murray, Sam Katz and Brian Bowman.

In her letter, she thanked her constituents, council colleagues and city staff, and described her time in office as “an incredible journey that I am grateful to have experienced.”

She did not say what her next step will be, but added “The future looks to be very bright for our wonderful city and yet there is much work left to do. I look forward to embarking on my next adventure on life's path.”