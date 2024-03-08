Jets acquiring Toffoli, Miller from Devils
It appears the Winnipeg Jets are loading up for the playoffs.
The team announced on Friday the acquisition of forward Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils. In return, the Jets handed over a second-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2024. New Jersey will also be retaining 50 per cent of Toffoli’s remaining salary.
Toffoli was in his first season with the Devils after being acquired from the Calgary Flames in the offseason.
In 61 games this season with New Jersey, Toffoli has tallied 26 goals and 44 points.
He said he is excited to join the team in the middle of the playoff push.
“The team is really good, playing really well and feels like all the pieces are kind of there. So it’s just a matter of getting there and trying to fit in as fast as possible, and getting to work,” Toffoli said during a media call.
The Jets will be Toffoli’s sixth stop in his NHL career and the fourth Canadian team he has played for.
“There’s nothing better than playing in a Canadian market. It’s a weird feeling, but at the same time, we’re excited. Winnipeg, the fans are very passionate and I’m excited to go there and keep pushing for the playoffs and try to make a run here.”
In his entire career, Toffoli has played 794 games, scored 253 goals and managed 510 points.
He has also played in 88 playoff games, scoring 18 goals and 44 points. He won the Stanley Cup with the L.A. Kings in the 2013-14 season.
His new coach and teammates are ready to see Toffoli suit up in the Jets jersey and hope his experience can help push them over the top.
“He’s got a little clutch factor in him. He scores big goals. He’s that guy that knows to the areas to go to score, he’s got a knack for that,” said Mark Scheifele. “He’s obviously got an unbelievable shot. A guy that battles, a guy that goes to the right areas, chips the puck out, does all the right things that you need on a winning team. Obviously, when you can bring in a guy that’s won and had success in this league is huge.”
“Absolutely thrilled to bring in a player with the calibre of Tyler,” said Head Coach Rick Bowness. “His experience - he’s a Stanley Cup winner, a big-time goal scorer at the right time for the playoffs. I hear nothing but great things about his character and his work habit, so he’s going to fit right in here.”
Toffoli does have some familiarity with the Jets’ roster as he played with Sean Monahan in both junior with the Ottawa 67’s and one season with the Calgary Flames.
He also played with the Alex Iafallo when he was with the Kings.
The Jets didn’t stop there as they went back to New Jersey later in the day and landed defenceman Colin Miller in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2026.
He has played in 41 games with the Devils this season, grabbing four goals and eight points. He has a plus-10 rating as well.
Miller, like Toffoli, has travelled around the league – being drafted by the L.A. Kings, start his career with the Boston Bruins and then making stops with the Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres and the Dallas Stars.
Both Miller and Toffoli have represented Canada at the international level. Toffoli played for Canada at the World Championships in 2015 and 2023, winning gold both times. Miller played in 2021 at the World Championships, also winning gold.
The Jets are on the road Friday and Saturday playing the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks.
Toffoli and Miller may be able to get into the lineup on Saturday, if not, they would join their new team on Monday in Winnipeg, when the Jets host the Washington Capitals.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
These pests could bug Canadians earlier than usual, entomologists say
Canadians don't usually worry about mosquitoes, ticks or other insects in early March. Yet the abnormally mild winter in the country could see some pests bug people earlier than usual in Canada, some entomologists say.
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Some fans at frigid Chiefs playoff game underwent amputations, hospital confirms
Some of the people who attended the near-record cold Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations, a Missouri hospital said Friday.
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
In an unusual case of defamation, an Alberta judge recently awarded a Quebec DJ $1.5 million in damages stemming from a social media account run by a California woman he had never met.
Widespread damage: B.C. fruit growers face millions in losses
The trouble stems from earlier this winter, which started exceptionally warm. Then in January, temperatures suddenly plunged. A shock many grape vines and fruit trees just couldn’t take.
Two-day storm threatens to drop 85 centimetres of snow on Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
-
International Women's Day marked with all-women flyby at 15 Wing Moose Jaw
During her nearly 23-year career with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), Major Amanda Maki had never had the chance to be part of a flyby with an all-female flight team, until Friday.
-
Sask. food banks, non-profits push for Canada's new disability benefit to be 'fully funded'
Multiple Saskatchewan food banks, along with dozens of non-profits across Canada, are pushing for a “fully funded” Canada Disability Benefit in the upcoming budget.
Saskatoon
-
‘There’s none here’: Sask. family seeks out of province specialist for child’s medical needs
Saskatchewan faced a setback when the last pediatric gastroenterologist in the province closed their practice in March 2023, leaving families like Zach's struggling to find adequate care.
-
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
-
Sask. food banks, non-profits push for Canada's new disability benefit to be 'fully funded'
Multiple Saskatchewan food banks, along with dozens of non-profits across Canada, are pushing for a “fully funded” Canada Disability Benefit in the upcoming budget.
Northern Ontario
-
'We heard several gunshots’: Witnesses near Latchford shocked at violent scene
A shelter-in-place order affecting residents in Latchford Township, approximately 130 kilometres north of North Bay, Ont., along Highway 11, was lifted early Friday morning.
-
SIU called in as one suspect dies near Latchford, Ont., a second arrested
One suspect has died and a second is in custody following an incident near Latchford, Ont., Thursday evening,
-
Sudbury appoints two former candidates to replace late city councillors
Rather than holding a mid-term byelection, city council in Greater Sudbury has appointed two people to fill vacancies in Wards 2 and 3.
Edmonton
-
Woman injured, man charged after object thrown from Whitemud overpass: EPS
A 34-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge among others after a woman was injured Wednesday when a large metal object was thrown from the 53 Avenue overpass over Whitemud Drive on Wednesday onto a vehicle.
-
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
In an unusual case of defamation, an Alberta judge recently awarded a Quebec DJ $1.5 million in damages stemming from a social media account run by a California woman he had never met.
-
Workers reject City of Edmonton contract offer in direct vote
More than 6,000 unionized workers for the City of Edmonton have turned down a contract offer in a direct vote. The Civil Service Union Local 52 said in a statement to media on Friday the workers it represents voted 87.6 per cent against the city's offer of a retroactive 7.25-per-cent wage increase over five years from 2021 to 2025.
Toronto
-
Homicide unit investigating after human remains found at site of house fire in Brampton: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say the homicide and missing persons bureau is investigating after human remains were found at the site of a massive house fire in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.
-
What is a NOSI and how do I know if one was placed on my home?
Now that the Ontario government has announced its plans to do away with Notices of Security Interest, some residents may be scratching their heads as to what exactly a NOSI is and if their home is affected.
-
Former educational assistant who was employed at 4 schools arrested in child exploitation investigation
An male adult who was employed as an educational assistant at four schools in the Halton region has been arrested and charged with numerous internet child exploitation charges.
Calgary
-
Charges laid after Calgary man found dead in Greenview home
Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a Greenview home on Valentine's Day.
-
Calgarians face long waits to make vaccination appointments
Anyone trying to book a vaccine appointment by calling 811 could be dealing with waits that last several hours.
-
Map shows Calgary locations used in Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys
A website designed for fans to learn more about where their favourite Netflix shows were shot has added details about the southern Alberta locations used to shoot Season 1 of its new hit, My Life With the Walter Boys.
Montreal
-
A Montreal woman had her eggs frozen with the MUHC. The process was 'dehumanizing'
A woman who froze her eggs with the MUHC Reproductive Centre is speaking out about her experience, describing it as 'a nightmare that just doesn't end.'
-
Vehicle with stolen licence plate strikes 2 police cars, crashes into tree in Lafontaine Park: SPVM
The driver of a vehicle that had a stolen licence plate struck two police cruisers before crashing into a tree in Lafontaine Park Friday afternoon, Montreal police said.
-
More than 20,000 Concordia, McGill university students set to strike over tuition increases
More than 20,000 students at McGill and Concordia universities are set to strike for a week on Monday to protest the Quebec government's tuition hikes for out-of-province and international students.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
-
Two people found dead in Pembroke, Ont. of suspected drug overdoses
Two people have been found dead in Pembroke in the last week of suspected drug overdoses.
-
Brockville, Ont. preparing for 'once in a lifetime' solar eclipse on April 8
The City of Brockville, Ont. is preparing for a "once in a lifetime" solar eclipse.
Atlantic
-
The next round of snow and rain arrives Sunday for the Maritimes
A mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, and heavy rain came across the Maritimes Thursday. The most snow accumulated for parts of central and eastern New Brunswick as well as western Prince Edward Island with amounts of 10 to 30 cm.
-
Nova Scotia opposition critical of premier's upcoming trip during legislature sitting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is drawing opposition criticism after confirming he will be away from the legislature the week of March 18 to attend a hydrogen energy conference in Germany.
-
Woman, 21, charged after string of robberies in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police has charged a 21-year-old woman in relation to a string of robberies across the city Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Buyer says controversial Travis Kelce jersey didn't pass an authenticity test
The buyer of a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, allegedly signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, wanted it authenticated again. But she didn't like the answer she got.
-
Crews responding to fire at rural property near West Montrose
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire near West Montrose.
-
Brantford, Ont. woman brings driver instructor training to Saudi Arabia
A grandmother from Brantford, Ont., who has been a driving instructor since 1985, is now sharing her expertise with women in Saudi Arabia.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier says 'we've still got work to do' on International Women's Day
On International Women's Day, B.C. Premier David Eby says his government still has "work to do" on achieving gender equity in the province.
-
Police watchdog investigating after woman dies in Burnaby RCMP custody
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a woman died while in police custody in Burnaby.
-
Province 'committed' to helping Vancouver abolish its park board, Eby says
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim's plan to dissolve the city's elected Board of Parks and Recreation has won the backing of the B.C. government, though it will still be months before provincial legislation allowing the change is introduced.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seize 27 tonnes of illegal cigarettes in B.C. busts valued at $24M
Federal investigators have seized 27 tonnes of contraband cigarettes in British Columbia, the culmination of a yearlong enforcement program targeting organized crime, the Mounties announced Friday.
-
Police watchdog investigating after woman dies in Burnaby RCMP custody
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a woman died while in police custody in Burnaby.
-
Leaked map suggests B.C. has approved less than half of proposed old-growth deferrals
A report from the B.C. branch of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says a leaked map suggests the province has approved a pause for logging in less than half of the old-growth forests identified as being at risk of permanent biodiversity loss.