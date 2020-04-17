WINNIPEG -- Dustin Byfuglien is no longer a Winnipeg Jet.

The NHL announced Friday morning the league and the National Hockey League Players’ Association came to an agreement on the defenceman's contract situation Friday morning.

“The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that the Winnipeg Jets and Player Dustin Byfuglien have mutually resolved the grievance filed by Mr. Byfuglien following his suspension by the Club in September 2019,” the release states.

“Pursuant to the agreement, Byfuglien’s standard player’s contract with the Club has been terminated, effective immediately.”

No other details were provided.

Later Friday morning, the Jets posted the following video on Twitter.

Thank you Dustin Byfuglien for your contributions over the years to the Winnipeg Jets!



As a member of our organization, Byfuglien played 636 regular season and playoff games and tallied 441 points in that time.

Byfuglien was suspended by the Jets in September 2019 for not reporting to training camp. The defenceman was on a personal leave of absence since training camp started September 13.

Byfuglien last played in the 2018-19 season, which was plagued by injuries. He played 42 games, recording 31 points (4 goals, 27 assists).

With files from The Canadian Press