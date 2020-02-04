WINNIPEG -- A veteran defencemen missing from the Winnipeg Jets lineup this season is working with the team to mutually terminate his contract, according to a report from TSN.

Multiple sources said Dustin Byfuglien and the Jets are hammering out details in the coming days, according to the report Monday from senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli.

The deal would bring an end to both Byfuglien’s suspension from the team and the subsequent grievance he filed last November.

The NHL trade deadline is three weeks away. The team currently has $7.6 million towards its salary cap earmarked potentially for Byfuglien, which could be freed up if his contract ends.

The defencemen, meantime, would become an unrestricted free agent. He hasn’t skated since ankle surgery in October, and TSN reports questions have lingered throughout the season over whether or not he wanted to return to the game.