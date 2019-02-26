Featured
Jets' Chiarot fined for cross-checking Coyotes' Cousins
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:56AM CST
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot has been fined for cross-checking Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Cousins during Arizona's 4-1 victory on Sunday night.
The league announced Monday that Chiarot has been fined $3,763, the maximum allowed under the labour contract.
Chiarot was assessed a minor penalty for the play, which occurred late in the second period.