The Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-0 in game five of the first round playoff series and in the process move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Winnipeg’s Jacob Trouba scored in the first 30 seconds and the Jets scored four times in the first period to take control.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck earned his second straight shut-out, making 30 saves.

The Jets now wait for the winner of the series between Colorado and Nashville in the second round.