

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





With the end of the NHL regular season just under two weeks away, the Winnipeg Jets have clinched a playoff spot.

It’s unknown when the Jets will host their first playoff home game, but when they do the whiteout street party will be a go.

Economic Development Winnipeg and True North Sports + Entertainment, who organized last year’s street parties, tell CTV News planning for this year’s events is underway.

They say more details about this year’s playoff celebrations will be announced in the near future.

In 2018, over 120,000 people attended nine street parties over a span of six weeks.

The price tag for the parties was $2.2 million.