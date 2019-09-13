

The Winnipeg Jets will be starting the season without the services of a star defenceman.

TSN 1290 broke the news early Friday that Dustin Byfuglien will be taking a personal leave of absence.

Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, in an appearance Friday on CTV Morning Live, confirmed he'd spoken to Byfuglien about the absence.

Cheveldayoff reaffirmed the team's support for fan-favourite Byfuglien.

"Not a lot of details are going to be released on it. Obviously it is a personal type of thing. But his family's fine, he's fine," said Cheveldayoff.

He had no word on how long Byfuglien will be out of the Jets' lineup

