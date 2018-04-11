When the puck drops Wednesday evening against the Minnesota Wild, it will mark just the second playoff appearance for the Jets since returning to Winnipeg in 2011.

However, it’s a first for 10 key players, including the team’s regular season leading goal scorer Patrik Laine, who has been downplaying the extra pressures the playoffs bring all week.

“I’m just excited. Hoping that the puck will drop quickly,” Laine said.

“But even though it’s playoffs, it’s still just hockey. It’s the same game we played in the regular season.”

Mark Sheifele has four playoff games under his belt. He was part of the Jets team that was swept by the Anaheim Ducks in 2015.

Sheifele said there is a big difference in this year’s team, who is hoping to claim the franchise’s first post-season win, and the one that fell short three years ago.

“From that series and the last few years you learn a lot,” he said.

“You learn a lot about yourself, you learn a lot about the game and you learn a lot about your team. This team has grown a lot since that team. We like our group…we just have to go out and execute.”

The playoffs kick off Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at Bell MTS Place.