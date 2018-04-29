

Ahmar Khan, Journalist





Kevin Fiala spoiled Winnipeg’s chance of taking a 2-0 series lead as he played hero for the Nashville Predators at home as they tied up the series at one game apiece winning 5-4.

Fiala’s scored the game winning goal at 5:37 into double overtime with a nifty move to sneak one past Connor Hellebuyck.

The Jets started Game 2 on their heels as Ryan Johansen put Nashville up early, but goals by Dustin Byfuglien and Mark Scheifele helped secure a 2-1 Winnipeg lead heading into the 2nd period.

The Predators bounced back in the second frame as P.K. Subban found the back of the net with a slap shot, and Viktor Arvidsson gave Nashville a 3-2 lead at the end of forty minutes of play.

Following some quick goals exchanged by both sides, Mark Scheifele fired one home to force the game into sudden death overtime.

The Jets take away Nashville’s home ice advantage splitting the first two games on the road.

Game 3 goes down Tuesday at 7 PM CDT from Bell MTS Place.