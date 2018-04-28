The game was on the road, but the party was at home as the Winnipeg Jets took on the Predators in Nashville Friday night for the Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A spokesperson for True North Sports & Entertainment said just over 5,000 fans -- decked out in white -- watched the game on the Jumbo Tron at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets beat the Predators in a 4-1 victory.. Game two goes on Sunday in Nashville.