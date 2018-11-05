Featured
Jets forward Lemieux suspended two games for illegal check to the head
MacKenzie Weegar of the Florida Panthers, left, and Brendan Lemieux of the Winnipeg Jets, right, fight during the NHL Global Series Challenge ice hockey match Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. (Source: Martti Kainulainen via Lehtikuva)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 3:48PM CST
NEW YORK - The NHL has suspended Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux for two games for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck.
The incident occurred in the second period of the Panthers' 4-2 win over the Jets on Friday in Helsinki, Finland. Lemieux skated by Trocheck and hit him in the head after the Panthers forward passed the puck into the Jets' zone.
Lemieux, who fought with the Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar in front of the Jets' goal after the play, was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head.
Lemieux will forfeit US$9,023.30 in salary. He will be eligible to return when the Jets host Washington on Nov. 14.