Jets forward Scheifele ruled out for must-win Game 5 against Golden Knights

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada

Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island