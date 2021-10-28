Jets GM Chevaldayoff to meet with NHL commissioner Friday

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman regarding the sexual assault investigation of the Chicago Blackhawks earlier than anticipated.

The meeting will take place Friday in New York, the team confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg Thursday afternoon. The team said the meeting, originally set for Monday, was bumped up “at our request.”

An investigation report released on Tuesday found that the Blackhawks mishandled allegations of an assistant coach sexually assaulting a player during the 2010 season.

The Blackhawks hired Jenner & Block to conduct what they called an independent review in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one by player Kyle Bench alleging sexual assault by then-assistant coach Brad Aldrich in 2010 and another filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

Cheveldayoff was with the team at that time as an assistant general manager.

The Blackhawks were fined $2 million by the NHL. General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman resigned from his position.

- With files from CTV’s Joey Slattery and Devon McKendrick