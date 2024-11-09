Jets having 'fun' with setting NHL win record
The records just keep falling for the Jets under new head coach Scott Arniel.
Winnipeg defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday to register an NHL record 14 wins in the first 15 games of a season.
"It's a good accomplishment," said Vladislav Namestnikov, who scored a goal and an assist. "But the work doesn't stop, and we just have to keep grinding."
Arniel was pleased with the mark.
"I'm pretty amazed a little bit," he said. "At the same time, obviously, these players, they do have to recognize that it's an amazing feat, what they've done so far. But we'd like to just keep this going a little bit longer. But at the end of the day, they've got to be awfully proud of what they've done."
Winning is fun, Alex Iafallo agreed.
"Winning in stretches like that is what you play for and we're having fun doing it," said Iafallo, who also scored a goal and added a helper. "Just joking around, but once it's game time, we're ready to rock. So, it's a lot of fun right now."
Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who had just registered back-to-back shutouts, set the franchise record for the longest stretch of time without allowing a goal -- 191 minutes and 47 seconds.
"It's awesome what he does every night," Arniel said. "You almost take it for granted at times. I know the crowd goes crazy, but we see that in practice every day, we see it in games often. He's elite."
Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 33 shots, allowing a goal by Stars Roope Hintz with 1:22 left in the game.
"Another hell of a game," Iafallo said. "He's making incredible saves and keeping our plays in it and making those defensive plays. It goes a long way and pushes us forward. I think he's having a hell of a start, so he's got to keep it going. It's pretty fun to watch."
Namestnikov concurred.
"Yeah, he was unbelievable all game and last game, and the game before," he said. "So, he's a rock back there, and we would like to have that one (goal) back, but sometimes they go in, so we'll take the win, we'll take that game and move on."
Stars coach Pete DeBoer said the loss was not due to one player.
"Well, he's (Hellebuyck) an excellent goalie but they're playing a great game," he said. "They've got four lines and six defencemen that are playing really well around them, and when you do crack the armour, he's there to make the save. And he's an exceptional goalie, but he wasn't the difference in the game tonight. They were better than us in a lot of areas."
The Jets also lead the NHL in several categories, including the best power play percentage and most total points by defencemen (46).
"It's real simple for me," Arniel said. "It is such a team effort. This isn't (Hellebuyck) winning every game. This isn't (Mark) Scheifele's line winning us every game. To me, this is 23 guys. This has been unbelievable in the sense of how everybody has contributed. Whether that's blocking shots or making little detailed plays, defending, but obviously scoring goals. Early in the year, we had to score late in games to send it to overtime and win it. Just different ways of finding ways to stay in games and then, getting the two points. The best answer I can give you is that this has really been a team run for us."
Rasmus Kupari and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2024.
