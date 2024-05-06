Jets head coach Rick Bowness announces retirement

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has announced his retirement from coaching after 38 seasons in the NHL.

The Moncton, NB., native led the Jets to a 98-57-9 record during his two seasons at the helm, leading the team to back-to-back appearances in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Under the 69-year-old's watch in 2023-24, Winnipeg finished second in both the Central Division and the Western Conference while matching a franchise record with 52 wins before ultimately falling to Colorado in the opening round of the post-season.

Bowness was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, recognizing the top head coach in the NHL.

He served as a coach for eight different franchises and was behind the bench for 17 playoff appearances, including trips to the Stanley Cup Finals as an associate coach with the Vancouver Canucks in 2011, as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, and as head coach of the Dallas Stars in 2020.

Bowness is one of only three head coaches -- along with Scotty Bowman and Pat Quinn -- to serve behind the bench in five different decades. His 2,726 games as an NHL coach are the most by anyone in league history.

The Winnipeg Jets will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.