Jets’ Kevin Cheveldayoff, Mark Chipman to speak to media Tuesday afternoon

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will speak to the media for the first time since meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday.

Chairman Mark Chipman will join Cheveldayoff Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss the NHL's decision to not discipline Cheveldayoff following the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation involving a former assistant coach.

An investigation report released last week revealed that that the Blackhawks mishandled allegations of an assistant coach sexually assaulting a player during the 2010 season.

The NHL determined that Cheveldayoff – who was the assistant general manager at the time for Chicago - was not responsible for how the Blackhawks mishandled the sexual assault claim.

Bettman said on Friday that Cheveldayoff was not part of senior leadership and can't be assigned responsibility.

Since the findings of the investigation have been released, the NHL has fined the Blackhawks $2 million, Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned from his position and Joel Quenneville, who was head coach at the time of the incident, resigned from his position of head coach of the Florida Panthers.

This is a developing story. More details to come.