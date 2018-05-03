

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Despite a late goal, the Nashville Predators were able to stave off another comeback by the Winnipeg Jets winning 2-1 on the road tying up the series at two games apiece.

A good note for Jets fans despite the loss is that star forward Patrik Laine found the back of the net for the first time this series. Laine scored with just under 50 seconds left in the game squeaking one through Pekka Rinne.

The Predators got off to a another strong strong start as forward Ryan Hartman scored off of a broken play putting Nashville up 1-0 heading into the second period.

Then P.K. Subban, the electric defenceman who’s been showered with boos from Jets fans scored with off a patented one-timer, slap shot beating Connor Hellebuyck. The Predators led 2-0 heading into the final twenty minutes of play.

Winnipeg did their best to try to mount a comeback, but the Predators staunch defence and strong goaltending allowed them to hang on.

The Preds get back the much desired home ice advantage as the two of the next three (if needed) will be played in Nashville.

Winnipeg will have an opportunity to exact their revenge on Saturday night when they travel to Nashville for Game 5.

Puck drop is slated for 8:30pm on Saturday, May 5.