Jets leading scorer Kyle Connor placed on injured reserve with knee injury

WINNIPEG
    Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, right, stops a shot by Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The Jets have placed leading scorer Connor on injured reserve with a knee injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alex Gallardo Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, right, stops a shot by Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The Jets have placed leading scorer Connor on injured reserve with a knee injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alex Gallardo

    The Winnipeg Jets have placed leading scorer Kyle Connor on injured reserve with a knee injury.

    The Jets announced the move on social media Wednesday and did not provide a timetable for the forward's return to action.

    The team said forward Dominic Toninato was called up from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

    Connor was injured after a knee-on-knee collision with Ducks forward Ryan Strome in the Jets' 4-2 win at Anaheim on Sunday.

    Jets coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday before the team's 2-1 loss at San Jose that Connor had returned to Winnipeg to be examined by team doctors.

    The 27-year-old winger has 17 goals and 28 points in 25 games this season. He leads the team in goals and is tied with Mark Scheifele for the lead in points.

    The Jets were scheduled to wrap up a four-game road trip Wednesday in Los Angeles.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

