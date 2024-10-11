Jets looking to repeat early success as they welcome Blackhawks for home opener

The Winnipeg Jets couldn't have asked for a better start to their regular season Wednesday, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 6-0.

Six different players scored for Winnipeg, with two goals coming on the powerplay. They shut down two of the league's best in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, all while Connor Hellebuyck notched a 30-save shutout.

It was a picture-perfect start and now the hope is to duplicate that success for their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"You can't always rest on a good win and a good effort. But, it should give us confidence that we did a lot of good things, being that it was game one. There's a lot of things that we can clean up as well," said Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey.

Morrissey noted there is always a bit of extra excitement playing a home opener, which means the team needs be even more focused.

"Just try to focus on each individual job, what the game plan is, and come out here and be better than we were last game."

One player hoping to build off the season opener is 24-year-old Rasmus Kupari. He came over in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade with the L.A. Kings last season and scored his first goal Wednesday since January 2023.

"It gives me confidence, it's a good thing to build on. Overall, we played great that game. Our line was playing great as well," said Kupari. "It's a long time since I scored a goal last time in this league. So, it feels really good."

Kupari was hurt last year and didn't see much gameplay throughout the season, so finding success early is something he has worked toward.

"(You) try to be that guy that you can trust, which gives me confidence."

The Blackhawks are still in their rebuilding phase after finishing near the bottom of the standings last year.

Despite their limited success, the Jets know they can't take them easy.

"I didn't think the standings always reflected the way that they played. They played hard defensively and committed to making it a difficult game for us to try and create offence," said Morrissey. "So we can expect that again tonight I'm sure."

Tonight's game will get underway at 7 p.m. from Canada Life Centre.