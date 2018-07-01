

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





For the second time in as many months the Winnipeg Jets are on the losing end to the Vegas Golden Knights who have lured veteran forward Paul Stastny.

According to multiple media reports, Stastny has inked a 3-year deal with the Golden Knights worth $6.5 million per season.

The Jets acquired Stastny at the trade deadline to help bolster their lineup giving up prospect Erik Foley, a first round pick this past draft and a conditional fourth round pick in 2020.

Vegas beat the Jets 4-2 in the Western Conference Final before their Cinderella run came to a halt against the Washington Capitals.

Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff had said that re-signing Stastny was at the top of the list when free agency broke out.

It’s unclear why talks broke down and Stastny opted for Vegas instead.

In a last ditch effort to clear more room to bring Stastny back, the Jets made a trade sending Joel Armia and Steve Mason to the Montreal Canadiens clearing cap space for a return.

The Jets lone move on the day was signing goaltender Laurent Brossoit to a one-way deal worth $650,000.

Brossoit appeared in 14 games for the Edmonton Oilers last season with a record of 3-7-1 on the year.

He is expected to serve as a backup to Conor Hellebuyck and replace Michael Hutchinson who signed with the Florida Panthers.