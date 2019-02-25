

CTV Winnipeg





The NHL trade deadline is Monday and the Winnipeg Jets made a big move.

The Jets were looking for a second line centre and Monday the team landed Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers.

Hayes is a versatile forward that can play centre or the wing. He has 14 goals and 42 points in 51 games this season.

The Jets gave up Brendan Lemieux, a first round draft pick and a conditional draft pick in exchange.

Hayes will suit up for the Jets when they host the Minnesota wild on Tuesday but it won’t be the first time he wears a Jets jersey.

The forward posted this picture to Instagram in 2014 expressing his love for the vintage Winnipeg Jets jersey.

The Jets made a few other deals just before the deadline, picking up Matt Hendricks from the Minnesota Wild for a seventh round draft pick.

Hendricks spent last year with the Jets, and this current season in Minnesota he has two assists in 22 games.

The trades continued for the Jets late in the day with the team stocking up the depth on the blue line.

The Jets picked up defenceman Nathan Beaulieu from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth round draft pick

While the Jets have parted ways with Nic Petan.

Petan has been shipped to Toronto and in return Winnipeg gets Par Lindholm