Jets' Morrissey gets nod for first All-Star Game appearance

For the first time in his NHL career, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey can say he is an all-star.

The NHL announced Thursday evening that Morrissey was chosen as the Jets representative for the Central Division for the NHL All-Star Game.

"It's emotional, it's exciting for me to be recognized. To get to go to the All-Star Game is a pretty big deal to me. All the people that have helped you along the way, improving your game, work on your game, and the ups and downs in your career. It's just a pretty cool acknowledgment of having a good season," said Morrissey.

The 27-year-old is having himself a career year with the Jets, notching seven goals and 36 assists so far this season. He currently sits second for most points among all defencemen in the league.

On top of that, he has also come through in the clutch for Winnipeg, scoring four game-winning goals, which is tied for the most among all NHL d-men.

Morrissey doesn't have to go alone to the All-Star Game, fans can vote to choose two more skaters and a goalie and the three highest vote-getters in each division will be invited to the game. Some of the other Jets that could make it include Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor Hellebuyck.

Morrissey said there are a lot of guys on the team that also deserve to be an all-star and he hopes there is more than one Jet at the game.

All-Star Weekend is scheduled to take place in Florida on Feb. 3 and 4.

BOWNESS HITS MILESTONE

While it's a career milestone for Morrissey to become an All-Star, Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness will be hitting a milestone of his own Friday night.

Winnipeg is playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning and according to the NHL Coaches' Association, with Bowness behind the bench, he will be appearing in his 2,600th game, which is the most among any head or assistant coach in NHL history.