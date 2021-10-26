Jets move start time for December game on same day as CFL West final in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

Sports fans in Winnipeg will no longer have to make a difficult decision on which team to support on Dec. 5.

The Winnipeg Jets announced on Tuesday they will move the start time back one hour for the home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs to 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 5.

The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Canada Life Centre, and is the only time in the regular season the Maple Leafs will visit Winnipeg.

The move comes three days after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers officially clinched first place in the CFL’s West Division. The team will host a division final on Dec. 5 at IG Field, with the winning team advancing the Grey Cup in Hamilton one week later.

The West Division final is still scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. CT.

On the team’s website, the Bombers said they will offer bus transportation from IG Field to Canada Life Centre for fans wanting to attend the Jets game following the final. Details on this will be provided closer to the game.