With a forecasted high of 29 degrees Celsius and a chance for the Winnipeg Jets to close out another playoff series, Monday has all the makings to be an electrifying day in the Manitoba capital.

It’s all possible following a decisive win by the Jets Saturday night in Nashville.

Winnipeg defeated the Predators 6-2 in game five of their best-of-seven series to take a 3-2 lead in the second round matchup.

The Jets got goals from Kyle Connor who had a pair, Paul Stastny, Dustin Byfuglien, Mark Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves in a winning effort.

Yannick Weber and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne was pulled and replaced by Juuse Saros after allowing six goals on 26 shots.

A win in game six and the Jets would advance to the Western Conference final against either the San Jose Sharks or Vegas Golden Knights.

If the Jets do advance to the third round, it would be a first for a Winnipeg-based NHL team.

Game six goes Monday night at Bell MTS Place with puck drop scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT.