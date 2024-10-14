WINNIPEG
    Jets outlast Wild 2-1 in OT for third straight win

    Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) leaps over Minnesota Wild's Jon Merrill (4) during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Oct. 13, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press) Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) leaps over Minnesota Wild's Jon Merrill (4) during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Oct. 13, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)
    Kyle Connor scored on the power play 51 seconds into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

    It was Winnipeg's third consecutive victory to start the NHL season, a first in franchise history.

    It was also the second consecutive overtime victory for the Jets (3-0-0), who beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in extra time on Friday.

    Former Jet and Wild defenceman Zach Bogosian was called for holding Mark Scheifele's stick with six seconds remaining in regulation, sending Winnipeg into overtime with the man advantage.

    Scheifele scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in his 800th NHL career game.

    Jake Middleton scored Minnesota's first goal, a wrister from the point through some traffic that went over Connor Hellebuyck's blocker at 4:06 of the first period.

    Scheifele made it 1-1 with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period. His point streak increases to three games with four goals and two assists. It was also his 301st career goal.

    Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg.

    Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for the Wild (1-0-2).

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.

