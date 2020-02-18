WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets have picked up the Ottawa Senators’ defenceman Dylan DeMelo, after placing current defenceman Luca Sbisa on injured reserve.

The Jets announced the new player on Tuesday, adding they acquired DeMelo in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

So far this season, the 26-year-old defenceman has played 49 games with the Senators, netting 10 assists and 31 penalty minutes.

During his hockey career, which began in the OJHL in 2009 with the Mississauga Chargers, DeMelo has played 259 career games with the Senators and the San Jose Sharks. He has 64 points and 125 PIMs.

He was the Sharks sixth round pick and 179th overall in the 2011 NHL draft.

DeMelo is expected to speak with media on Tuesday.