WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets were back at practice on Sunday after cancelling practice the day before out of "an abundance of caution."

The team cited a possible COVID-19 exposure as the reason for Saturday's missed practice.

On Sunday, Head Coach Paul Maurice said he had a choice on whether or not to cancel Saturday's workout.

“I didn’t have to cancel practice yesterday, so that was just our decision,” said Maurice. “There’s about five or six minor different things that will put you into [COVID] protocol, the result of those are different.”

Maurice said defenseman Tucker Poolman was not skating Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols, but did not mention specifics.

Also missing from the lineup was Nikolaj Ehlers, who according to Maurice missed the practice due to a previous injury and not the virus.

The Jets last played the Calgary Flames in the home opener, beating them 4-3 on Thursday.

The team will head to Toronto later on Sunday to get ready to face off against the Maple Leafs. Puck drop is 6:00 p.m. on Monday.