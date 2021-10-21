Jets' Scheifele placed in COVID-19 protocols ahead of home opener

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Winnipeg Jets PR Twitter account tweeted out the news on Thursday, the same day as the team’s home opener.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Jets are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre.

All of the players on the Winnipeg Jets are fully vaccinated.