The Winnipeg Jets made a few roster moves Sunday ahead of a week-long break.

The Jets announced that forwards Brendan Lemieux and Jack Roslovic, along with goaltender Michael Hutchinson have all been sent down to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Lemieux has played in eight games with Winnipeg this season, scoring his first NHL goal in October against Pittsburgh.

Roslovic has played in four games with the Jets so far this year. He has 35 points in 31 games with the Moose and is tied for seventh in scoring in the AHL.

Hutchinson was recalled during the Jets’ recent road trip after Steve Mason came down with a sickness, but he did not appear in a game.

Hutchinson has enjoyed a superb season in the AHL, posting a 14-2-4 record. He was named the league’s Goaltender of the Month for both November and December.

The Jets lost 4-1 to Minnesota Saturday evening. The team doesn’t play again until Jan. 20 against the Calgary Flames.