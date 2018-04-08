

CTV Winnipeg





The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule has been released and the Winnipeg Jets will play their first two games of the series at Bell MTS Place.

Game one is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. Game two is set for Friday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The Jets are taking on the Minnesota Wild in the series. They’ve won 3 of 4 games against the Wild this season.

The schedule for the remaining five games of the series will be determined Sunday night when the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins at 6:30 p.m.