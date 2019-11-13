Colorado Avalanche rookie netminder Adam Werner was forced into his first NHL action just 31 seconds into Tuesday night’s tilt, when starter Pavel Francouz was knocked from the game after a collision with Jets’ forward Mark Scheifele.

The 22-year-old Swede closed the door on the Jets, stopping all 40 shots he faced.

“Yeah there were some really good ones, I would say there was enough to get a couple by him,” said captain Blake Wheeler. “You’ve got to give him credit, he did a good job. The puck was finding him.”

The game was evenly played through the first 40 minutes, with Colorado holding a 1-0 advantage on the scoreboard, but Avalanche superstar Nathan Mackinnon changed things in the third period, scoring goals 10 and 11 on the season, and factoring in on every goal in the game for a four-point night.

“You give one up right away there in the third period, you’d like to sustain some pressure and give yourself a chance to come back from a one goal game,” said Wheeler. “We’ve been good about that all year, we’ve come back a number of times, and tonight just--they had the horse-shoe in net tonight.”

“It’s a lot like playing against (Connor) McDavid,” Jets’ defenceman Josh Morrissey said of Mackinnon. “He comes underneath on the rush, and just seems to find a way to be in the right place at the right time and grab it at full speed. He’s a great player, but again I think there’s lots of things that we can build off of, a few little things that when we’re playing him in the future maybe we can figure out some ways to defend against him better.”

The Jets finished their four-game homestand collected five of a possible eight points, and now prepare for a stretch where they’ll play eight of their next ten games on the road.

“Frustrating game but we’ll just have to put it behind us, and look forward to, you know it’s a long road trip here,” said Morrissey. “We want to continue the way we’ve been playing in the last number of games.”

They’ll begin the trip Thursday November 14 against the Florida Panthers.