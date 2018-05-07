

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Nashville Predators showed why they were the best team in the regular season on Monday night as they came into Bell MTS Place and ran roughshod over the Winnipeg Jets winning 4-0.

The series now heads back to Nashville tied up at three games apiece setting up a winner take all game on Thursday.

The Predators got it going early on as Viktor Arvidsson deflected a shot home one minute into the game. That was all the Nashville needed as they blanked the Jets behind a strong performance from Pekka Rinne who stopped all 34 shots sent his way.

Filip Forsberg scored twice in the game, with his second goal of the game coming off a between the legs shot to beat Connor Hellebuyck. Viktor Arvidsson added an empty net goal for added insurance and his second of the game.

Game 7 goes Thursday, May 10 from Bridgestone Arena with puck drop slated for 7pm CDT.