WINNIPEG
    • Jets sign forward Niederreiter to three-year contract extension

    The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

    The deal carries an average annual value of US$4 million and is set to begin in the 2024-25 season.

    Niederreiter, 31, has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 23 games this season.

    The six-foot-two, 218-pound right-winger joined the Jets via trade from the Nashville Predators in February last season.

    Niederreiter was a first-round pick (fifth overall) in the 2010 draft by the New York Islanders.

    He has 423 points (211 goals, 212 assists) in 833 games in a career that also includes stints in Minnesota and Carolina.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

