

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Jets could not have scripted it better if they wanted to, as Winnipeg beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on the road advancing to their first ever Western Conference finals.

The team started off strong scoring twice in the opening period chasing Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne from the net. Rinne allowed 2 goals on 7 shots and was replaced by Juuse Saros for the remainder of the game.

Tyler Myers got the party started scoring from a sharp angle as the puck deflected of Rinne’s stick and into the net. Next goal came from slick veteran forward Paul Stastny who scored on another odd angle shot that eventually led to the end of Rinne’s night.

This was the third time in the series Rinne has been pulled on home ice.

The Predators keep pressing for the remainder of the first period eventually being rewarded as P.K. Subban scored off a slap shot to bring the team within one.

In the second, it was more of Winnipeg's dynamic offence taking over as Mark Scheifele scored off of a great pass from Blake Wheeler to give them a 2-goal lead with minutes left in the period.

Nashville did their best to mount a comeback, but to no avail as Paul Stastny virtually put the game away with his second of game midway through the third period.

Scheifele added an empty net goal to seal the deal making it 5-1.

The Jets move on to the conference finals for the first time in team history and they will welcome the Vegas Golden Knights who have ran roughshod over their competition these playoffs with a record of 8-2 in their inaugural season.

Game 1 is set for Saturday, May 12 at 6 pm from Bell MTS Place.