Jets take their game on the road as they prepare to do battle with the New York Rangers
After a homestand that featured two shutouts and four straight wins, the Winnipeg Jets are looking to channel that success on the road, as they have one game on home ice for the rest of November.
The extended road stay starts in New York Tuesday as the Jets will do battle with the Rangers.
The Rangers have had a good start to the season just like the Jets, going 9-3-1 in their first 13 games, which is good enough for 10th in the NHL.
"We know they're one of the lite teams in the east. They can score goals, they have the ability to transition quickly, and they got some elite players," said Jets Head Coach Scott Arniel.
"As we've talked about against other teams that are like this, that rush game, we've got to eliminate how much we allow them to do that (with that) second wave that comes with (Adam) Fox and the defence. Obviously, we got to make sure that we have numbers pouring back and shutting that down whenever possible."
The Jets have already played a lot of hockey in the first month and a half of the season and have a lot more to play in November with nine more games on the schedule.
Even with all the hockey that is coming up in the near future for Winnipeg, Arniel said his team has been really good at only focusing on the game at hand and moving on from all previous performances.
"It's been every other night, and you can't get caught up in what you've just done or what's ahead of you. You got to worry about your next opponent, and for us, that's the New York Rangers. And these guys have done a great job of resetting. Every opponent plays a little bit different. They have different star players, different ways they come at you. So you got to reset. This isn't Dallas; this is New York. Another opportunity to go out and get two points."
There will be a change on the back end for the Jets as Logan Stanley did not make the trip with the team due to an injury. He was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9.
With that, Haydn Fleury will make his way back into the lineup—his first action since the first four games of the season.
He said the most important part of the game for him is keeping things simple.
"I was just saying, try and you that first shift, get a bump in or get something in, make a strong pass, something like that, wherever it is. Get yourself into the game, and after that, the game slows down, and you get going from there," said Fleury.
Connor Hellebuyck will be in net for the Jets as they try to improve their league-leading record to 15-1-0 starting at 6 p.m. from Madison Square Garden.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Air Canada to add new routes to U.S., Europe and North Africa in summer 2025
Getting to destinations in the U.S., Europe and North Africa is about to get easier, as Air Canada announced it will be increasing flights to a number of new destinations this summer.
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
Quebec officer suspended 15 days for throwing away piece of victim's skull
A Quebec provincial police officer has been suspended for 15 days without pay after throwing part of a young motorcycle accident victim's skull into a ravine in 2021.
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'It's very hard to understand how trauma works': Manz's alleged victims recount difficult memories
The trial of 49-year-old Ruben Manz recommenced on Tuesday morning, with the cross examination of the fourth witness. She was another former patient of the chiropractor who alleges that she was sexually assaulted during what Manz claimed to be a neck stretch in 2016.
-
Regina readying to face Laval as underdog yet again in Mitchell Bowl
The University of Regina Rams are used to being the underdog at this point in their season. However, the team is subverting expectations and driving further and further into the post-season for the first time in two decades.
-
Sask. police watchdog shares details of fatal rollover in Moose Jaw, driver charged
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is sharing more details regarding a fatal rollover in Moose Jaw late this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon library workers threaten further job action if demands not met
Hundreds of employees from Saskatoon’s nine public libraries went on strike Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon small businesses cope as smashed windows impact their bottom line
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
Edmonton
-
'Longstanding nuisance' problem property shut down in Beaumont
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a Beaumont home that has "long been associated with drug and criminal activity in the community."
-
Jasper recovery centre updates; council seeks funding for $4.7M wastewater upgrades
Jasper town council met Tuesday, discussing updates from the Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre (JRCC), funding for wastewater system upgrades and an upcoming festival.
-
Princess Theatre owners hope to sell 110-year-old building to the right buyers
The owners of the Princess Theatre on Whyte Avenue want to sell the historic building, but only to the right people.
Calgary
-
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
-
'End of an era': Staff at Calgary's Crown Surplus prepare for closure
Crown Surplus in Inglewood is closing for good at the end of the month.
-
'It'll be a winter wonderland': Marda Loop construction inches closer to completion, with high hopes for holiday shopping
Companies in Calgary's Marda Loop Business Improvement Area are hoping a pause in construction will bring some holiday cheer to their bottom line.
Toronto
-
Rock thrown at moving vehicle causes serious crash north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage that shows a vehicle speeding through a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Markham after its driver was reportedly struck by a rock and rendered unconscious.
-
Doug Ford calls Mexico 'backdoor' for Chinese cars, says Canada should sign bilateral trade deal with U.S.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to see a bilateral trade deal between Canada and the U.S. if Mexico doesn’t crack down on “unfair” Chinese auto imports into North America.
-
23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
-
Ottawa businesses brace for possible Canada Post strike before the holiday season
Postal workers could walk off the job or Canada Post could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. Friday if they don't reach an agreement.
-
Manotick springer-spaniel found after community rallies to find him
Bentley, a four-year-old springer-spaniel dog who went missing in Manotick earlier this month, has been found.
Montreal
-
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
-
STM criticized for closing Metro entrance, limiting access for unhoused amid shelter shortage
Montreal’s transit authority (STM) is facing backlash over its decision to close the Cabot Square entrance to the Atwater Metro station for the winter, a move that local organizations say limits crucial access to warmth and shelter for the city’s unhoused population.
-
'Desperate gesture': Quebec group denounces Supreme Court move on historic decisions
A Quebec civil liberties group says it intends to push forward with legal action after the Supreme Court of Canada responded to its translation demand by simply removing thousands of unilingual English judgments from its website last week.
Atlantic
-
Campaign staffer resigns after N.S. PCs accused of vote-buying with Tim's gift cards
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
-
New Brunswick premier confirms her Liberal government will draft carbon pricing plan
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt confirmed Tuesday that her newly elected Liberal government will draft a carbon pricing plan that will be submitted for Ottawa's approval.
-
Halifax Regional Council back in session with new mayor, councillors
Halifax Regional Council is now back in session with a new mayor and several new councillors.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died
-
$450 million water supply tunnel running on budget and on time, officials say
A major water supply tunnel being built under the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster is expected to be both on time and on budget, according to Metro Vancouver officials.
-
Vancouver police search for missing elderly man
A search operation is underway for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died
-
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
-
'A man of genuine warmth and integrity': Condolences pour in for former B.C. premier John Horgan
The news Tuesday morning that former B.C. premier John Horgan had died at age 65 set off an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the province's political spectrum.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect sentenced to house arrest five days before vicious attack on ex-girlfriend
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
-
North Bay hospital dealing with bed crisis, expect long waits in the emergency dept.
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Tuesday that it "is experiencing an unprecedented surge in patient volumes, resulting in a bed crisis."
-
Residents in Sudbury asking for speed cameras in their neighbourhoods
City staff in Greater Sudbury have received numerous requests from residents to have automated speed enforcement cameras set up in their neighbourhoods.
Barrie
-
Infant death under investigation in Innisfil neighbourhood
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
-
Firefighter, officer injured rescuing dogs from fire, one person hospitalized
One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a garage and spread to the attached home in Springwater Township.
-
County launches support service review after Barrie mayor calls out separate city agreement as unfair
Sparks flew at the County of Simcoe Tuesday morning during budget deliberations, with Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall making an impromptu address in council chambers.
Kitchener
-
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
-
How a possible Canada Post workers strike could impact Waterloo Region businesses, residents
The threat of a strike by Canada Post workers has small businesses in Waterloo Region feeling the pressure.
-
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
London
-
London doctor sprays MP’s office with ketchup again, hours after mischief charge was dropped
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
-
Municipality grappling with second highest OPP bill in Ontario
The cost of policing in the Municipality of Brockton just went way up.
-
Overnight closure of Richmond St. in downtown London
On Tuesday, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Richmond St. will be closed at Central Ave. to facilitate the installation of temporary traffic signals.