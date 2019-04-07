

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets will play the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The Jets secured second place in the central division with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Saturday.

Winnipeg will have home ice advantage against the Blues and will host the first two games of the playoffs. The teams will then travel to St. Louis for games three and four.

On Sunday the NHL released the schedule for the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

-Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. – Bell MTS Place

-Game 2: Friday, April 12, 8:30 p.m. – Bell MTS Place

-Game 3: Sunday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. – Enterprise Centre

-Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, 8:30 p.m. – Enterprise Centre

-Game 5*: Thursday, April 18 – Bell MTS Place

-Game 6*: Saturday, April 20 – Enterprise Centre

-Game 7*: Monday, April 22 – Bell MTS Place

*If Necessary

Start times for games five, six and seven have not yet been decided.

For more details or the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs first round schedule you can visit the NHL’s website.