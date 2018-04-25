

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





For the first time since the Stanley Cup Playoffs began, the Winnipeg Jets will host fan parties while the team is on the road.

The team announced that they will host viewing parties at Bell MTS Place for at least the first two games of the second round series when the team faces off against the Predators in Nashville.

Fans showing up to watch the game are encouraged to wear white and will receive "We Are Winnipeg" rally towels.

Tickets are $10 each for reserved seating with proceeds going towards the True North Youth Foundation. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m.

Game 1 will go down Friday at 7 p.m. CT from Nashville, while Game 2 time and date has yet to be decided.

Doors will open one hour prior to puck drop and the game will be broadcasted on the four scoreboard screens.

True North Sports and Entertainment expects a full house for the viewing parties.