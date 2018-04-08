

CTV Winnipeg





The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule has been released and the Winnipeg Jets will play their first two games of the series at Bell MTS Place.

Game one is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. Game two is set for Friday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The Jets are taking on the Minnesota Wild in the series. They’ve won 3 of 4 games against the Wild this season.

Games four and five will take place at the Xcel Energy Centre on Sunday April 14 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday April 17 at 7 p.m.

If necessary, times will be set for remaining games on April 20 in Winnipeg, April 22 in Saint Paul and April 25 in Winnipeg.