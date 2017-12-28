Featured
Jets top-line centre Mark Scheifele out 6-8 weeks with upper-body injury
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele celebrates after scoring against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 3, 2017. (Trevor Hagan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 2:01PM CST
Winnipeg Jets top-line centre Mark Scheifele will miss six-to-eight weeks with an upper-body injury.
Jets coach Paul Maurice confirmed the injury at today's skate.
Scheifele was hurt in Winnipeg's 4-3 win over visiting Edmonton on Wednesday after taking a hit from the Oilers' Brandon Davidson.
Scheifele has 15 goals and 23 assists in 38 games this season