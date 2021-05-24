WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets could advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they try to eliminate the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4.

The Jets pulled off a surprising Game 3 comeback win, taking a 3-0 series lead with a 5-4 overtime win.

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals including the game winner in his first game of the series.

Despite the loss, Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist and Connor McDavid got his first points of the series with three assists.

The Oilers will try to survive for another day, while the Jets are hoping to pull off the sweep. Puck drop is at 8:45 p.m. CST.

