

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





It was a picture perfect start for the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 starting off scoring 3-goals in the first period as they made their first ever appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

The Jets rode the momentum of their Game 7 win and energy of the raucous crowd to the ‘W’ defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2.

Winnipeg started off quickly as Dustin Byfuglien hammered home a slap shot just 65 seconds into the game for the first goal of the night.

The party continued as the Finnish Phenom, Patrik Laine one-timed the puck home after a great pass from Blake Wheeler. Just as quickly as it became two to zip, the Jets made it 3-0 as a puck deflected in off Joel Armia to widen their lead.

The Golden Knights did their best to make sure the game didn’t get away from them as Brayden McNabb scored just shortly after to make it 3-1 and bring Vegas within striking distance.

In the second period, the Jets built on their 2-goal lead as Mark Scheifele deflected a Dustin Byfuglien shot home to extend the lead to three goals.

William Karlsson cut the lead to two scoring on the powerplay, but that was as close as the Golden Knights would get on the night.

The Jets have won all three of their opening games in every series thus far.

Game 2 goes Monday at 8 p.m. from Bell MTS Place.