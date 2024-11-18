Jogger, craft store among targets in string of armed robberies: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested a teenager in connection with a string of armed robberies in the River Heights, Corydon and Polo Park areas that happened in the span of an hour.

Police say the five incidents happened Friday between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. The suspect description was similar for all of them, and involved a person on a bike who was armed with a gun.

The first happened on Wellington Crescent near Cordova Street. Police say a male suspect who had his face covered and carried a handgun confronted a male jogger and demanded money.

He chased the jogger until he was able to make it to safety, at which point he contacted police.

The next happened at a fast-food restaurant in the 900 block of Corydon Avenue. A male suspect armed with a handgun went to the front counter and demanded money and a drink from an employee. When he didn’t get either, he fled.

A gas station in the 400 block of Academy Road was the next target. A male suspect armed with a handgun went to the business, pointed the gun at the attendant, and demanded cash. He got the money and fled.

Another incident was reported at another gas station in the 1600 block of Ness Avenue. A male suspect armed with a gun pointed it at employees and demanded money from the till. He was given cash and then took off.

The final incident was reported at a craft store in the 800 block of St. James Street. A man armed with a gun pointed it at employees and demanded money. Similarly, he was given cash and fled.

According to officers, none of the victims were physically injured.

Police say while fleeing on an e-bike, the suspect was struck by a vehicle at St. James Street and St. Matthews Avenue, disabling the bike. He ran from the scene, but was later caught by officers on Madison Avenue.

He was arrested and then transported to hospital to treat injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say they seized the gun, which turned out to be a C02 pistol.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg man was charged with 16 offences, including five counts of robbery.

He was detained in custody.